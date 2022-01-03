Celebrity News
Alicia Keys Is ‘Pulling Up On 2022’ In A Stunning Floral Catsuit

Alicia Keys is stepping into 2022 in style and took to Instagram today to show off her curves in a beautiful purple floral catsuit.

ABC's "Good Morning America" - 2020

Source: Paula Lobo / Getty

Alicia Keys already starting off the new year in style! Earlier today, the songstress struck a pose wearing a beautiful, purple floral catsuit and she looked absolutely stunning!

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old showed off her vibrant look in a series of photos that she uploaded to her page. The Richard Quinn ensemble looked stunning on Alicia and featured matching gloves that covered her arms and hands. She accessorized the look with silver pumps and silver hoop earrings and rocked her hair in a side part ponytail that she wore twisted down her back. Her natural beauty was on full display as she posed fresh-faced and refreshed for the new year.  “Pulling up on ‘22 like…..,” she captioned the photoset before adding an array of emojis such as diamonds and crowns to fully express her mood.

Check out the photo set below.

Alicia’s stylist Jason Bolden was clearly feeling the look as he took to her IG comments to leave a few gold medal emojis and share his stamp of approval. Others called Alicia a “queen” and told her that she looked “real regal” in the stunning ensemble.

The “Best of Me” artist also made headlines recently when the gift she gave her hubby, Swizz Beatz, went viral on the Internet. The Grammy-award-winning artist gifted Swizz a custom necklace to commemorate her latest music project, Keys, and the producer couldn’t be happier. Swizz shared the iced-out necklace on his IG channel last week, thanking his wife for “getting it right” for the year. Check out the shiny gift below.

Looks like 2022 is shaping up to be a special year for these two!

Close