Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Governor Issues A State of Emergency, Due To Covid-19 Cases Spike

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

It looks like we are back in another state of emergency after Governor Larry Hogan made the announcement earlier today along with two executive orders.

The Governor stated “Right now, we are experiencing the winter surge that we anticipated together with the convergence of the delta variant, the flu season and the omicron variant — which has spread like wildfire throughout the country and around the world. Our focus has been and continues to be preventing hospitalizations and deaths,” Hogan said.

Related Stories

With numbers rising and covid cases spiking state officials said the state on Tuesday marked a record high of 3,057 COVID-19 hospitalizations, representing an increase of more than 500% over the past seven weeks.

Dr. Ted Delbridge, executive director of the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems said “Currently, there are 3,006 adults and 51 children with COVID-19 in Maryland hospitals — and that represents a 100% increase since Dec. 22, or a doubling,”Our hospitals are struggling to deal with the numbers of sick people coming to them. As of yesterday (Monday) afternoon, more than 600 patients were waiting at emergency departments for their turn to be admitted to a hospital bed. In fact, our emergency departments are as busy as they’ve ever been.”

Please continue to be safe wash your hands, keep a safe distance, and wear your masks.

Read more: WBAL

 

 

 

adults , Cases , children , Covid-19 , doctors , Governor , hospital bed , Hospitals , larry hogan , PANDEMIC , patients

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Banging In Little Rock: Video Shows Police Chief’s…

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey was placed on administrative leave after shooting at a suspect during a New Year’s…
05.12.22

Conservatives Want Rioter Ashli Babbitt To Be A…

The same people who have made a hero out of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenouse have been trying to make a…
07.08.22

4 New Year’s Resolutions To Improve The Environment

Here are four popular New Year’s resolutions with a twist for improving your relationship with nature in 2022 and beyond.
12.28.20

Real-Life ‘American Psycho’: Miami Real Estate Agent Arrested…

A real estate broker out of Miami is currently in custody after being connected to the unprovoked shootings of multiple…
01.01.70

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty On…

Justice has finally been served for Ghislaine Maxwell after a jury found her guilty on five out of six charges…
01.01.70

Parole Canceled For Man Convicted Of Killing Michael…

After news broke last year that parole had been approved for one of the men that killed James Jordan Sr.,…
01.01.70

Black Mother Receives Mixed Reactions After Gifting Her…

A Black mother was recently slammed with an outpour of mixed reactions after a photo of her two children receiving a…
01.01.70

Joe Rogan Recycles Idea Of Michelle Obama Being…

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan is apparently backing former First Lady Michelle Obama for a 2024 run for president as…
01.01.70

Being Behind Bars Cuts More Years Off Black…

Researchers found that Black Americans who have spent time behind bars were 65% more likely to die prematurely than their…
02.24.17

Mutual Aid Fund Provides Financial Support To Former…

Many of those who were once young organizers are now of advanced age, some spending substantial portions of their lives…
05.11.16
Close