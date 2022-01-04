Arts & Entertainment
ABC & Tracee Ellis Ross Share Clips Of Michelle Obama On ‘Black-ish’ Season Premiere

Black-Ish x Michelle Obama

Source: Richard Cartwright / abc

Back in October, it was announced that former First Lady Michelle Obama—one of the very few First Ladies the Negro delegation recognizes (hell, maybe the only one)—would be making a guest appearance on the eighth and final season of the hit series Black-ish.

Well, on New Year’s day, ABC shared from its official Twitter account clips from the episode titled “That’s What Friends Are For” that features Obama appearing to be having dinner with the Johnsons, so if you’re a fan of the show and the Becoming author and you weren’t already jumping out of your boots with excitement, you should be now.

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross also got in on the sneak peek action by posting an extended clip of the episode to her Instagram account that showed the grown-ish Johnson kids making surprise (and curiously convenient) visits to the dining area of the family home so they could accidentally-on-purpose meet and converse a bit with their parents’ honored guest.

 

I meeeean, if my parents had Michelle Obama over for dinner and didn’t invite me I too would be “accidentally” tripping and falling into the dinner party to chat up Barack’s better half. (They’d be lucky if I didn’t slide her my mixtape.)

Anyway, as ABC mentioned in its tweet, the season premiere episode will air Tuesday at 9:30/8:30 central.

It’s sad that the series is coming to an end, but at least it’s starting off its final season with a bang.

Close