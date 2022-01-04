Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Nia Long Shows Off Her Flawless Skin In A Fresh Faced Selfie

Nia Long took to Instagram to show off her flawless skin in a fresh-faced selfie and she's absolutely glowing!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
'Roxanne Roxanne' New York Premiere

Source: Mike Pont / Getty

Nia Long has always been stunning and yesterday she took to Instagram to show off her glowing skin in a fresh-faced selfie that has us begging for her skincare routine!

Rocking a neutral-colored winter fur hat, the Best Man Holiday actress served face and showed off flawless skin as she smized for her selfie. She wore her dark-colored hair long in soft waves that framed the sides of her face and brought in the new year in pure bliss. “Hello 2022 😘,” she captioned the gorgeous photo. Check it out below. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 

Of course, we weren’t the only ones in awe of the 51-year-old’s gorgeous selfie, as many of her 3.6 million Instagram followers flooded the beauty’s comment section with their praises. “She’s pretty 🗣,” wrote follower and singer Estelle in the comment section while actress Storm Reid left a plethora of heart-eye emojis underneath the photograph. Another follower simply wrote, “Gorg” while another said, “This face!!”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Nia certainly has a lot to look forward to in 2022 as the actress and producer recently signed on to ABC’s Let The World See, which is a limited docuseries chronicling Mamie Till-Mobley’s fight for justice after her son Emmett Till’s brutal murder. The first installment of the series begins with an examination of Till-Mobley’s early life, Emmett Till’s childhood, and the events that led to his murder in the summer of 1955.

Let The World See premieres on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.Don’t miss… 

Five Times Nia Long Was Our Hair Goals

5 Times Nia Long Gave Us Timeless Fashion

Nia Long Shows Off Her Flawless Skin In A Fresh Faced Selfie  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

nia long

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has…
03.31.23

George Floyd’s Niece Identified As Person Shot In…

The incident that injured the 4-year-old child reportedly occurred on New Year's Day.
05.20.23

Banging In Little Rock: Video Shows Police Chief’s…

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey was placed on administrative leave after shooting at a suspect during a New Year’s…
05.12.22

Conservatives Want Rioter Ashli Babbitt To Be A…

The same people who have made a hero out of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenouse have been trying to make a…
07.08.22

4 New Year’s Resolutions To Improve The Environment

Here are four popular New Year’s resolutions with a twist for improving your relationship with nature in 2022 and beyond.
12.28.20

Real-Life ‘American Psycho’: Miami Real Estate Agent Arrested…

A real estate broker out of Miami is currently in custody after being connected to the unprovoked shootings of multiple…
01.01.70

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty On…

Justice has finally been served for Ghislaine Maxwell after a jury found her guilty on five out of six charges…
01.01.70

Parole Canceled For Man Convicted Of Killing Michael…

After news broke last year that parole had been approved for one of the men that killed James Jordan Sr.,…
01.01.70

Black Mother Receives Mixed Reactions After Gifting Her…

A Black mother was recently slammed with an outpour of mixed reactions after a photo of her two children receiving a…
01.01.70

Joe Rogan Recycles Idea Of Michelle Obama Being…

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan is apparently backing former First Lady Michelle Obama for a 2024 run for president as…
01.01.70
Close