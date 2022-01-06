Celebrity News
Black Girl Magic: Photos Of Justine Skye, Normani, And Ryan Destiny Resurface And We’re Swooning Over These Melanated Queens

Photos of Justine Skye, Normani and Ryan Destiny resurface and the Internet is still in awe of how beautiful these melanated queens are!

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Justine Skye, Normani, and Ryan Destiny were trending on social media this afternoon after photos of the gorgeous trio resurfaced and went viral on the Internet. In the pics, the beautiful singers were shown serving and giving us glam as they showed off their killer fashion sense and absolutely flawless faces.

The girls appeared to coordinate in their ensembles, all wearing different shades of brown, with Justine in a brown strapless top, Normani in a brown long-sleeved leather ensemble, and Ryan in a cut-out brown jumpsuit and matching overcoat. While the photos are originally from Lori Harvey’s launch party for her new skincare line, ‘SKN’ that occurred back in October, we’re not mad that the gorgeous pictures resurfaced and setted the Internet ablaze just in case anyone forgot how stunning these three are.

While at the event, the r&b crooners hopped in the photo booth, flicked it up, and below is the end result. An effortless slay! Check it out below.

But Instagram wasn’t the only place this picture trended. Fans even took to Twitter to share their love for these three, wasting no time in calling the beauties “perfect.”

“Never seen a more perfect picture of these three queens,” one fan tweeted. “Ryan Destiny, Normani Kordei and Justine Skye!”

Whle another fan wrote, “Ryan Destiny and Justine Skye’s face are top tier.”

Meanwhile, this fan is making the statements that need to be made, tweeting,  “I WANT THE MOVIE AND I WANT IT NEOWWWWW. Someone in Hollywood write script, grab a camera, hit up Justine Skye, Normani & Ryan Destiny and give me the black it girls movie I DESERVE.”

We’re loving this melanin overload!

Black Girl Magic: Photos Of Justine Skye, Normani, And Ryan Destiny Resurface And We’re Swooning Over These Melanated Queens  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

justine skye , normani , Ryan Destiny

