Baltimore County Students Will Begin Next Week at Home, Says Superintendent

Baltimore County students will begin their upcoming week of school at home, according to a letter to staff from Superintendent Darryl Williams, administrators and union leaders. “We are providing this planning time to all teachers now to minimize disruption should an individual school have to temporarily shift to virtual instruction,” officials shared.

Monday and Tuesday is now being used as asynchronous planning days for teachers. Obviously, the changes do not apply to schools that have already switched over to virtual learning and those schools will return to normal virtual classes Monday. Last week, the county announced that several schools will be switching to virtual learning. “BCPS may move individual schools or groups of schools to virtual learning after reviewing a number of factors (e.g., percent of positive student and staff cases, number of staff, and students in quarantine, and special program considerations) in collaboration with the Maryland Department of Health, Maryland State Department of Education, and/or the Baltimore County Department of Health,” the county shares on its website.

You may track the closures here.

The county is working to help staff get tested as well. Channel 13 reports, “on Monday, all school staff can get tested at middle schools across the county from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the school system said. And the school system will distribute 126,000 test kits to staff and students on Tuesday. The district said it is expecting another order of tests to arrive on Friday, Jan. 14.”

According to Channel 11, meals will be available for students while the buildings are closed on Monday and Tuesday. They will be offering a curbside service. The district is also preparing to distribute at-home test kits. “Distribution of COVID-19 rapid home test kits is scheduled to take place Tuesday at each school. BCPS will distribute 126,000 test kits to BCPS staff and students,” continues Channel 11. “Distribution of KN95 masks as an additional option for students and staff began Wednesday.”

Wishing continued health and safety for all students, staff, and parents.

