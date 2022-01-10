Historic Win: Pose Star Mj Rodriguez Wins Golden Globe As First Openly Trans Woman

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to Pose star Mj Rodriguez, making history as the first openly transgender woman to win a Golden Globe.

On Sunday night, the 31-year-old star took home best actress in a TV drama for her leading role as Blanca Evangelista in FX’s Pose, which wrapped up its third and final season in June 2021. Rodriguez is a change maker in her community. Though she didn’t win, she also made history last summer when she became the first transgender woman to receive an Emmy nomination in the leading actress category.

The Golden Globes was not televised this year, so Rodriguez turned to Instagram to celebrate her historic win.

“OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes.”

The actress, along with her Pose co-stars, created a space for more stories on mainstream television. Now, Rodriguez hopes to continue inspiring more women to take up even more space in the industry.

“To the nominees we are Queens,” she continued on Instagram. “I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal.”

Rodriguez received a lot of support from her community. Actresses Laverne Cox and Angelica Ross, who also identify as trans woman, congratulated Rodriguez for making history.

Her former Pose co-star Ryan Jamal Swain also sent a heartfelt reaction to the news.

Congrats, Mj Rodriguez! To many more awards to come.

