Gabrielle Union Reveals ‘Bring It On’ Trailer Filmed Extra Scenes To Make Black Cheerleaders Appear As Main Characters

Famed actress Gabrielle Union has performed in countless television and film projects over the past three decades, but many credit her claim to fame with the 2000 hit cheerleader comedy Bring It On.

The movie became a fan-favorite due to the popular storyline of Black cheerleaders using sportsmanship to fight back against cultural appropriation, but Union recently revealed a detail about the post production process that gave false hope to fans who thought they would see more of The Clovers.

Union, who played The Clovers’ head coach Isis, hopped on TikTok recently to explain how producer’s got the Black cheerleaders to film extra scenes for the trailer in order to make moviegoers believe they’d appear more in Bring It On. “Once test audiences saw the movie, they wanted more of The Clovers,” Gabby shared in the video, adding that her and co-stars  Brandi Williams, Shamari DeVoe and the late Natina Reed, all of the girl group Blaque, shot various clips “only for the trailer, not the movie.”

Bring It On topped the box office during its opening week, staying in the top spot for three consecutive weeks and eventually grossing over $90 million on a $11 million budget. Five direct-to-video sequels followed, including an upcoming horror-themed TV movie set to arrive in 2022 titled Bring It On: Cheer or Die. Given the legacy the film has went on to produce, we’d say Black women proved to be a lucrative selling point. We’re sure many fans would’ve preferred to see those scenes actually make it into the movie though.

Fans reacted in the comments with shock as expected, in addition to many requests for a reboot or sequel centered on the fictional Black cheerleading squad. It would be nice to see Gabrielle Union and the surviving members of Blaque return one last time and pay tribute to the memory of Natina.

Do you think The Clovers deserve some justice in the form of a spinoff or TV series? Let us know after peeping the trailer in question for Bring It On below:

 

Gabrielle Union Reveals ‘Bring It On’ Trailer Filmed Extra Scenes To Make Black Cheerleaders Appear As Main Characters  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

