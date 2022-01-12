Celebrity News
Michael B. Jordan Threw Lori Harvey A Surprise Party, See The Pics Inside

Lori Harvey was all smiles at her surprise party at Nobu thrown by her boo Michael B. Jordan. Even though he wasn't able to attend, he covered the tab!

amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Lori Harvey is one lucky lady. Not only did she hit the gene pool jackpot, she’s successful, stylish and in a relationship with one of the hottest guys on the planet, Michael B. Jordan. The SKN By LH founder celebrated her 25th birthday at Nobu surrounded by her famous friends, in a surprise soiree thrown by her boo MBJ, who wasn’t able to attend. According to a PageSix insider, the “A Journal For Jordan” actor “really wished he was there.” But that didn’t stop him from picking up the tab. “[Michael] loves you and can’t be here tonight, but enjoy your night. It’s on him,” they added.

“Thank you for my surprise party baby @michaelbjordan,” she wrote on one slide of her Instastories. Lori took to the feed on her ‘gram to thank her friends and family for the ultimate surprise. “I’m so grateful for my family and friends 🥺🤍 it’s extremely hard to surprise me because I’m nosey lol but they managed to throw me the cutest surprise early birthday party!! It was so perfect and I’m so thankful to each and every one of you that showed up and made it happen and made me feel so special,” she wrote.

Lori looked stunning, per usual, in an all Prada jumpsuit and bag. While MBJ wasn’t in attendance, she was in good company. Normani and Ryan Destiny were by her side slaying in their own right.

Happy Birthday to the beautiful businesswoman.

Close