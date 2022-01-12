Celebrity News
Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Announce Divorce After Over 4 Years Of Marriage

It appears that yet another celebrity couple has come to an end after it was recently announced that actors Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa have decided to get a divorce following over four years of marriage and a relationship that’s spanned almost two decades.

The news was made public by way of a shared public statement released today, which Momoa posted to his Instagram followers. You can read the full statement below:

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring

And so~ We share our Family news~

That we are parting ways in marriage.

We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~

But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.

The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.

We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…

Our devotion unwavering

to this sacred life

& our Children

Teaching our Children

What’s possible ~

Living the Prayer

May Love Prevail

J & L”

Momoa and Bonet are said to have began dating back in 2005 and eventually got married in October 2017. They share two kids together, 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf. Momoa also has been a stepfather to Bonet’s eldest daughter, fellow actress Zoë Kravitz, who she shares from a previous relationship with iconic musician Lenny Kravitz.

We pray that these two find peace in their decision to part ways, and continue to foster a healthy co-parenting environment for their kids.

Close