Police Pursuit Ends In Car Crash In Columbia, 4, Including Minor, Seriously Injured

LED police lights illuminated on police car at crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

A police pursuit in Columbia led to a car crash Wednesday afternoon. Four people, including a minor, were hurt.

It started shortly before 6 p.m.. An officer reportedly saw a man on the 6400 block of Dobbin Road trying to break into cars. When he tried to run away, police said the suspect rammed into an unoccupied police car and another car.

That’s when the pursuit started. The officer followed the suspect north on Snowden River Parkway. The suspect reportedly ran a red light at the intersection of Snowden Square Drive and hit an SUV with three people inside.

Two adults and one minor were in the SUV that was hit. They were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

Charges against the suspect are pending.

Police Pursuit Ends In Car Crash In Columbia, 4, Including Minor, Seriously Injured

Close