Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Chemistry Is Undeniable In These Sexy Birthday Pics

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are giving us sexual chemistry in these 40th birthday celebration.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Arrivals on the green carpet of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala

Source: Jay L. Clendenin / Getty

Whew! We know it went down after the after party based on Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade based on all the energy they are giving in these sexy birthday flicks. The stylish Black couple matched each other’s fly in all Black fits that for D Wade’s birthday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Gabrielle Union served melanin in a slinky Jean Paul Gaultier mini dress, strappy Aquazzura sandals and gems by Effy Jewelry. Gabby’s wavy high ponytail was styled by Larry Sims and her look put together by Thomas Christos Kikis. Dwyane Wade looked equally as dapper to celebrate in Mason Valentino, Versace and jewels by Chrisaire Beverly Hills; styled by Jason Bolden.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

The Wades continue to make headlines between their fashions and family matters. Dwyane Wade has been praised for his support of his transgender daughter Zaya Wade, who sparked backlash when she came out in February 2020. Their youngest daughter, Kaavia James is a star in her own right, constantly giving us memorable faces that make the best gifs and memes, while serving as our style goals in a toddler’s body. The Wades are the ultimate family.

RELATED STORIES:

Gabrielle Union Shares A Touching Message For 2022: ‘New Year, Still Healing

Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Mommy-Daughter Workout Video On Instagram

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Chemistry Is Undeniable In These Sexy Birthday Pics  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Dwyane Wade , gabrielle union

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70

Police Officer Responds To Shooting Only To Discover…

Officer Laquandia Cooley experienced the unthinkable after checking into a shooting on Larkin Street in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. What she found…
01.01.70

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has…
03.31.23
Close