Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R, And ‘Insecure’ Lead 2022 NAACP Image Award Nominations

The 2022 NAACP Image Award nominations are in and Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R, and more of our faves lead the pack with the most nominations of the night.

Press Junket For NBC's 'Hairspray Live!'

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

The nominations for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards are in and some of our favorites in TV and music are leading the pack for the annual award show. Among them are Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall,” and HBO’s “Insecure” in the TV and film category while H.E.R leads in the music category and Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Hudson, Regina King, Tiffany Haddsh are set to face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year award.

The nominees for the 53rd annual award show were announced during a special live-streamed event that was hosted by actor Kyla Pratt along with “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer Tinashe that was held on the NAACP’s Instagram account.

“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought-provoking content to our attention through their incredible work in film, television, music, and more,” said Karen Boykin-Towns, Image Awards Committee chairman in a press release.

This year’s award ceremony also has a historic number of openly LGBTQ+/SGL Nominees as recognized by The National Black Justice Coalition. Among those nominated are Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez for their work on Pose, Lil Nas X for his album “Montero,” and Cynthia Erivo for her work in Aretha, to name a few.

“There’s still much work to do in our community to ensure that each of us can show up, and feel safe, fully formed just as we are, and there’s also a lot to celebrate as we continue to engage in that tough, communal work,” said David J. Johns, Executive Director of the National Black Justice Coalition in a press release. “We celebrate the accomplishments of our LGBTQ+/SGL siblings and look forward to all that’s to come. Folx know when we show up, we show all the way out.”

The big winners will be revealed live during the annual ceremony and will be hosted by actor Anthony Anderson, on Feb. 26, who is a seven-time Image award winner himself. The live, two-hour ceremony will begin at 8:00 p.m. on BET and will proceed without an in-person audience due to COVID.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

