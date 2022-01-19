Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Trailblazing Fashion Icon André Leon Talley Dead

The fashion world is mourning the loss of international fashion trailblazer André Leon Talley. He was 73 years old.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
"The Gospel According To Andre" - 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

André Leon Talley, former US Vogue creative director, author and international fashion icon, has died. He was 73. Talley’s death was confirmed on his social media account.

Talley’s contributions to fashion are immeasurable. Described as a “larger than life” personality, Talley became Vogue’s first Black creative director in 1988. During his time under Anna Wintour and the golden years of the fashion Bible, he used his seat at the table to advocate for Black designers, models and stories, highlighted by Rolling Stone.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Anna Wintour : Photo Session

Source: Luc Castel / Getty

Prior to Vogue, he worked alongside Andy Warhol at his Interview Magazine before venturing to WWD where then EIC Diane Vreeland took him under her wing. While working in Paris, he formed relationships with Yves Saint Laurent, John Galliano and Karl Lagerfeld — a close friend until his death in 2018.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

One visit to Talley’s social media page is a tome portal to his earlier days in the fashion world. From portraits of him posed beside designer Manolo Blahnik, Halston, or walking Beyoncé up the Met Gala stairs.

In 2020, Talley released the best-selling memoir, The Chiffon Trenches.

Image architect Law Roach tributed Talley in our July 2021 digital issue.

Talley passed away Tuesday at a hospital in White Plains, NY, TMZ reports. The cause of death is unknown.

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022
ABC's "Tamron Hall" - Season 1
8 photos

Trailblazing Fashion Icon André Leon Talley Dead  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

andre leon talley

Videos
Latest

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70

Police Officer Responds To Shooting Only To Discover…

Officer Laquandia Cooley experienced the unthinkable after checking into a shooting on Larkin Street in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. What she found…
01.01.70

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has…
03.31.23
Close