Hot Spot: 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations Are In + André Leon Talley Passed Away [WATCH]

Da Brat has some interesting celebrity news updates in today’s “Hot Spot” report, including the handful of entertainers that received nominations for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards and the unfortunate passing of renowned fashion editor André Leon Talley.

Congratulations are in order for H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Chloe Bailey, Drake, Silk Sonic and Issa Rae for receiving multiple nominations, in addition to Netflix’s hit Black western flick The Harder They Fall. We also can’t wait to see who wins the coveted “Entertainer Of The Year” award, which will go to one out of five fan-favorites in music and film. In sadder news, the fashion community and editorial world is in mourning following news that longtime Vogue editor André Leon Talley has passed away due to a private illness that hasn’t been revealed. He will forever be remember for being a pioneer in pushing for the progression of Black people on the runway and in high-end fashion overall.

Get the full scoop with the “Hot Spot” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Hot Spot: 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations Are In + André Leon Talley Passed Away [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close