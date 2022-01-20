Podcasts
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy's "Caught Up" | Episode 51

Another day, another Kanye West meltdown. This time, it involves a birthday party. The ladies undress who they think was wrong in this situation. Next up, they get into the viral story of the week that involves a married man getting caught up on Instagram and TikTok, and his frustrated wife.

The Final Question To Undress got real! What do women bring to the table?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s about time to update that closet! Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to check out Lore’l and Eva’s Winter picks to get you through the season.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Caught Up” | Episode 51  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Close