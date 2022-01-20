Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMovies

Treach Talks Getting Into Character For Lifetime Film, ‘Vanished: Searching for My Sister’ [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Treach for lifetime

Source: Treach for lifetime / lifetime

Lifetime’s ‘Vanished: Searching For My Sister stars Anthony ‘Treach’ Criss and he’s someone that you wouldn’t want on your bad side.  The film follows Tatyana Ali who’s on a quest to find her missing twin sister which leads her into a lot of issues As Treach says, the thriller gets “gangsta” with his grimy character who definitely causes some trouble.

“I’m from the hood so I know characters like this,” he explained when getting into character.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The movie also features Jasmine Guy, Justin Bruening, and Carolyn Hennesy.  Treach talks about being typecast, working with legends, and his process of getting into character for the film. Be sure to watch Vanished: Searching For My Sister when it premieres Saturday, January 22 at 8/7.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

 

Treach Talks Getting Into Character For Lifetime Film, ‘Vanished: Searching for My Sister’ [WATCH]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Treach

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

It appears a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what's described…
12.27.36

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Police Officer Responds To Shooting Only To Discover…

Officer Laquandia Cooley experienced the unthinkable after checking into a shooting on Larkin Street in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. What she found…
01.01.70

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has…
03.31.23

Banging In Little Rock: Video Shows Police Chief’s…

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey was placed on administrative leave after shooting at a suspect during a New Year’s…
05.12.22
Close