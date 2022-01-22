Celebrity News
Kandi Burruss Serves Drama In New Spinoff 'Kandi & The Gang'

Get ready for Kandi's new spinoff series, "Kandi & The Gang," which is set to follow Kandi's family and the staff of Old Lady Gang in a drama-filled season you won't want to miss.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

One thing about Kandi Burruss, she stays booked and busy! And the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is now set to star in yet another Bravo spinoff series this spring, making this the sixth Bravo spinoff series for the reality star. This time, the 45-year-old will show off her family and the staff at her Old Lady Gang (OLG) restaurant in the series, Kandi & The Gang, set to premiere on the network on March 6.The new reality series will reportedly follow Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, along with the staff of OLG. The series will show Kandi’s family and friends as they face a “much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities, and personal lives,” according to a statement in a press release.

The statement continues, “After being hit with a myriad of obstacles, Kandi and Todd step in with a plan to turn the tide. With tensions rising as family members don’t perform up to standards, a little tough love and a lot of restructuring will shake things up with the staff, whether they’re ready for it or not.”Yesterday, Kandi took to Instagram to share the first look trailer of the upcoming series, showing sneak peeks of some of the drama that’ll go down with the family and OLG staff this year.

“I can’t wait for you to meet the gang on March 6!!!!! Finally!,” Kandi captioned the explosive teaser. Check out the video below. 

Beauties, will you be watching?

Don’t miss… 

Kandi Burruss: Can’t Knock The Hustle

The Fashion Credits: Kandi Burruss Wears Dolce & Gabbana On HB’s Digital Cover

Kandi Burruss Serves Drama In New Spinoff ‘Kandi & The Gang’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

