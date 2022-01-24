Celebrity News
Everybody Eats B: Dame Dash Announces He Is Working On A Sequel To ‘Paid In Full’

Shooting to take place in Newark.

Damon Dash

Source: Courtesy of Damon Dash / Damon Dash

It looks like one of the culture’s most beloved films is getting a sequel. Dame Dash has confirmed he has start pre production on a sequel to Paid In Full

As spotted on Hype Beast the Harlem, New York native recently conducted an interview with AllHipHop.com. During the conversation he revealed that he is moving forward with a part two to the cult classic flick. “I’m about to shoot Paid In Full in Newark” he said. “It’s what happens after he put all that work on the street and somebody had to get that money back. And I actually was one of the only d***heads that lost money. Well, not d***head, but I lost money in that one. Everyone else caught bricks, I lost 10 racks, I’m 16.”

While it seems that the story line has yet to be finalized the Cake-A-Holic provided a brief overview of what we can expect. “There’s a lot of perspectives that people don’t know. We chose three, really one. Now I’m showing all perspectives.” He also added, “So you’ll see a perspective from the stickup kids at the time, see a perspective of the younger dudes, I was a younger dude, the 16-year-olds. You’ll see perspectives from Kevin Childs, Jay Black, everybody, Lou Simms. It’s going to be off the hook. Trust me. A lot of other little stories will be told.”

Alpo Martinez, who the character Rico was based on, was murdered on Halloween last year prompting Dash to consider the follow up. At this time there is no tentative release date for Paid In Full. You can see Damon discuss it below.

Everybody Eats B: Dame Dash Announces He Is Working On A Sequel To ‘Paid In Full’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Dame Dash

Close