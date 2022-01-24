Style & Fashion
Tia Mowry’s Suit Game Is Unmatched In Her Latest Tik Tok

Tia Mowry is back serving the girls again in a stylish Tik Tok that show off her killer suit game and long sexy stems.

Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime - Arrivals

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Tia Mowry’s suit game is unmatched in her latest Tik Tok video. The stylish actress is bringing the color to an otherwise uneventful Monday with two looks that left us and many of her celeb friends/followers swooning.

Tia kicks off her Tik Tok in a beige pant suit and bralette with her box braids in a neat half up/half down hairstyle before seamlessly transitioning into a second look — a color block short set in fuchsia and hot pink with red pumps.

She captioned the captivating clip, “Who isss she?! Walking into Monday with that good energy and positive vibes!”

Tia has been blessing us with stylish Tik Tok’s ever since she joined the platform, where she has amassed over five million followers. The actress and lifestyle personality recently went viral when she shared an intimate photo on Instagram showing her draped in her sheet with the caption, “Giving myself permission to rest is a big act of self love. Hope you can find rest today too.”

Tia continues to slay on social media, which earned her a spot on our 2021 most stylish women of the year list! She’s on to watch in 2022.

