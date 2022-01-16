Celebrity News
Tia Mowry Trends On Social Media After Sharing An Intimate Instagram Post In The Name Of Self-Care

Tia Mowry took to Instagram to share how she's enjoying her Sunday all in the name of self-care.

Brooks Brothers Hosts Special Holiday Celebration To Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Tia Mowry took to Instagram today to share how she’s spending her Sunday and we must say, she’s taken self-care to new heights! The 43-year-old actress shared an intimate photoset of herself enjoying her weekend while wearing nothing but silver hoop earrings and a smile as she lay in bed and let the sun shine on her face.

“Giving myself permission to rest is a big act of self love. Hope you can find rest today too. 🤍,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

“Sis you betttaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhh 🔥😍🙌,” one of Tia’s 9.8 million Instagram followers commented on the post while another said, “Work it HUNNIE!.💃💃😁” If this is what self-care Sundays look like, then count us in!

The Family Reunion actress recently took to Instagram to share her resolution for 2022 which is all about finding joy and peace where possible. In a series of selfies where she showed off her natural beauty and new box braids, the actress opened up in her caption about why she’ll be focusing on having a “true” year. “I read something recently that said something along the lines of ‘Instead of having a Happy New Year, have a TRUE year,’” she wrote in the caption. “It really inspired me because I think we can forget to move in our authenticity. And I’m not just talking about being authentic as a person, but being TRUE to yourself and your feelings.”

Check it out below.

Looks like Tia’s “true year” is going well so far!

Tia Mowry Trends On Social Media After Sharing An Intimate Instagram Post In The Name Of Self-Care

Close