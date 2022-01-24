Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Seeing Sounds: Pharrell Williams Announces Tiffany & Co. Collaboration

It's all "about seeing things differently".

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Kenzo : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Pharrell Williams continues to prove why he is our favorite influencer’s favorite influencer. He has a forthcoming collaboration with Tiffany & Co..

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on Hype Beast the Virginia Beach, Virginia native is lending his unique approach to style with American luxury jewelry retailer. Last week he attended the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022 show in Paris, France which was curated by his long time friend NIGO. As expected Pharrell showed up dressed to impress wearing an army green hooded parka coat, a Human Made pizza logo t-shirt, jeans and a beret. But it wasn’t the fit that turned heads but his lenses. P was sporting custom Tiffany & Co. sunglasses that take eyewear grandeur to new levels.

According to Yahoo! Finance the frames feature 61 round shaped diamonds weighing a total of 25 carats. Some other points of difference include pear shaped lenses, some green emeralds on the end pieces and additional diamonds on temples. Additionally the entire body is made of 18K gold. Pharrell detailed the forthcoming collaboration in an exclusive statement to WWD. “Tiffany and I are engaged” he said. “First of many things that I’m gonna do with Tiffany.” When asked about “It’s a partnership…It’s about seeing things differently.” He continued, “I can’t give it all away now. I don’t want to go too much into detail, OK, because we’re here today to celebrate my brother Nigo.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

This is not the first time Skateboard P has partnered with luxury brand on a jewelry line. Back in 2008 he worked with Louis Vuitton on the Blason Collection. At this time there is no release date or pricing on the specs but considering the materials used expect a whopping price tag.

Photo: Andreas Laszlo Konrath

Seeing Sounds: Pharrell Williams Announces Tiffany & Co. Collaboration  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

pharrell williams

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping…

Griffin Police department accuse Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston & wife, Sophia Simm Bankston of false imprisonment.
01.01.70

Accused Racist Hockey Player Kicked Off Team For…

Jacob Panetta just got himself booted from his position as a defenseman for the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast…
01.01.70

Cheryl Hickmon The Beloved President Of Delta Sigma…

Cheryl A. Hickmon was elected the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated in November of 2021. Hickmon was batting…
07.11.37

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

It appears a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what's described…
12.27.36

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70
Close