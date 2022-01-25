The Buzz
Woman Arrested Trying To Buy Baby At Walmart; Pastor Found With Captives In Basement; & Baltimore Grieves Loss Of Firefighters

Texas woman arrested after allegedly trying to buy another woman’s child for $500,000 at Walmart

These are strange times and some people just don’t care, like this woman in Texas, who according to police,  was arrested for allegedly trying to buy someone’s child at Walmart. Now according to the jail records this 49 year old woman was charged with sale or purchase of a child, which is a third-degree felony.  Now I don’t know everything on Walmart’s shelves but I’m certain a real life baby is not one of the items you will find. But this lady was allegedly aggressive in trying to buy this woman’s one year old son.  She allegedly approached the women in the self checkout line complimented her sons hair and eyes then asked how much she could buy him for. She even followed the Mother into the parking lot where the offer went from $250,000 to $500,000.

The affidavit said, the lady told the Mother he was the perfect fit and she had been wanting to buy a baby for a long time now.”
Unbelievable!

Well under the Texas Penal Code, If she is convicted, she faces a minimum of two years and a maximum of 10 years in jail and could face a fine of up to $10,000.
What is on your shopping list when you go to Walmart?
Source: NBC

Georgia Pastor and Wife Arrested for Holding 8 People Locked in Basement Against Their Will

I can’t stand hearing stories about people in certain roles especially positions of trust committing heinous and crazy acts. For instance the pastor and his wife who got arrested and charged for false imprisonment. They had eight people locked up in their basement against their will.
The Griffin Police said they were running an unlicensed group home out of their house and they used the church as a front for their program called ‘One Step of Faith 2nd Chance.’
NBC reported the captives were between the ages of 25 and 65, five of them being wards of the state.
Police said they all had mental or physical disabilities, or both. And the pastor and his wife controlled their finances, medications and public benefits and sometimes denied them their medications and medical care.
Well The Georgia Department of Human Services has placed those individuals in housing.
And you wonder sometimes how some  people just disappear. Wow!
Source: The Root

‘They Put Their Lives At Risk For Us’: Residents, Coworkers Grieve Baltimore Firefighters Killed In Partial Collapse

Tragic news is always sad to hear and Baltimore residents, firefighters, and just people who value life are grieving right now after three firefighters gave the ultimate sacrifice as they gave their lives as they reported to a fire in a building that ended up collapsing.
City Fire Chief said firefighters went into the vacant home to fight the blaze because there were adjacent houses that are occupied.
One firefighter remains in critical condition and we pray for his recovery. As for the three who lost their lives, Lt. Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler, and Kenny Lacayo, we send condolences and wish blessing and strength to their family and loved ones and we say thank you for being fearless and real live heroes.
Mayor Brandon Scott said “Baltimore owes them the deepest gratitude and respect.”
I agree.
Source: CBS
and that is whats happening today inside the Buzz.

Close