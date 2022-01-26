News & Gossip
Foot Locker Employee Allegedly Ejaculated Into Sneakers At Work

Send him directly to jail.

Foot Locker x Washington Heights Community Store

Source: aqua / aqua

Sneakers are known to inspire passion, but this is ridiculous. A Foot Locker employee was allegedly having sex with and ejaculating into sneakers.

But the extra gross part here is that said employee put the sneakers back into their boxes. A video of a man engaging in self-love in a storage room of a Foot Locker went viral this week for all the wrong reasons. Actually, there is no good reason.

Reportedly there is footage of the ejaculate in the sneakers’ insoles and that’s about as much as we want to think about it, ever.

“As you can see, we’re at Foot Locker here, there is nobody else here, only my sh*t, and I am fully, completely, 100 percent sexy and naked,” says the sneaker freak in the clip.

It went down in Ontario, Canada and don’t expect sneakers sales to tick upward in that locale anytime soon all things considered.

Social media sleuths have identified the sneaker philanderer, alleging that he’s a manager at a Foot Locker in Brampton, Ontario at the Bramalea City Centre shopping mall.

Foot Locker is aware of the footage, and issued a statement to BlogTO:  “Foot Locker is committed to operating with the highest ethical standards and this type of behavior is not tolerated,” a spokesperson said. “We are aware of the incident and are taking the appropriate steps to address the situation.”

Bruh…

Foot Locker Employee Allegedly Ejaculated Into Sneakers At Work  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

