The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s “Hug Your Friends” | Episode 52

You never know what a person is going through. The ladies talk about the passing of Regina King’s son due to suicide. Plus, did Kim Kardashian have Ye around her new boyfriend a little bit premature? Lore’l and Eva undress that, and some social media posts involving Ray J, Ari Lennox, and Lil Mama.

The Final Question To Undress is all about growth and what we wish we knew as a teenager.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

