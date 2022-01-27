Kobe & Gianna Bryant Remembered With A Statue At Crash Site Of Their Deaths

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

On the two-year anniversary of their deaths, a statue of the late Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna was placed on the site where their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

The statue replicates a photo of the basketball player in a Lakers uniform and his daughter wearing a uniform as well holding each other side by side. ESPN reports the statue was created by sculptor Dan Medina and has the names of the Bryants and the seven other victims that lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash.

“John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton; and pilot Ara Zobayan” is inscribed on the base of the sculpture.

The helicopter crashed after carrying the eight passengers to a girls’ basketball tournament in the hills west of Los Angeles during foggy weather. Since the accident, the pilot has been blamed for the error of the crash.

