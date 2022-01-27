Arts & Entertainment
Peep The Trailer To Netflix’s Doc ‘RACE: Bubba Wallace’

We totally expect MAGA Nascar fans to not support this at all...

Bubba Wallace

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Bubba Wallace made a name for himself as one of the best Nascar drivers in a sport that’s not only dominated by white men, but also Confederate Flag-loving white men.

Dealing with all kinds of backlash and racism because of the color of his skin and his support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Bubba has been through a lot in his young career already and in an upcoming Netflix docuseries, RACE: Bubba Wallace, we get an inside look at the struggles that the Jordan Brand athlete has had to deal with. In the trailer to the upcoming docuseries, we see just how real things got for Bubba at a time when the Black Lives Matter movement was powering through America and the backlash he got from not only Nascar fans, but his own racing peers.

It got to the point where a noose was found in Bubba’s garage and though the FBI dismissed the findings (Donald Trump’s FBI by the way) a Nascar investigation found that it was indeed a noose placed in Bubba’s garage. Should be interesting to hear Bubba’s take on the incident in the 6-part series.

Check out the trailer for RACE: Bubba Wallace below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it debuts on February 22.

Close