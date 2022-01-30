Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Another Baby For Nick Cannon? Gender Reveal Pics Hit the Web

The woman in photos with Nick just happens the be the ex of a former NFL star

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
FOX's The Masked Singer - Season Five

Source: FOX / Getty

Welp. There’s always room for one more, allegedly.

We say allegedly because, as of Sunday (Jan 30), Nick Cannon has yet to confirm wether or not he’s expecting another child (he’s already the proud father to seven children, one of which sadly passed away in 2021). But judging from recent photos, one wouldn’t be too out of line for assuming that, yes, Mr. Cannon has another little one on the way.

|| RELATED: Should Nick Cannon Replace Wendy Williams On Day Time TV?! [WATCH] ||

|| RELATED: Nick Cannon Opens Up About Not Treating His Son With Chemo Plus More [VIDEO] ||

Over the weekend in California, Nick hosted a gender reveal party with Bre Tiesi, former wife of ex-NFL player Johnny Manziel. Images from the event show Cannon, 40, and a pregnant Tiesi, 30, celebrating with a group of friends and surrounded by pink and blue balloons.

The pair, who can be seen wearing a matching white ensemble, previously worked together on Nick’s show Wild’ N Out.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Pics from the party also show attendees blasting confetti cannons, which shot blue confetti into the air – confirming that Tiesi is expecting a baby boy.

Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, along with 4-year-old son Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell. He also welcomed 6-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion “Zilly” Heir, with Abby De La Rosa in June 2021.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

On his daytime talk show, Nick spoke candidly about his last moments with Zen, the child he lost.

“We woke up on Sunday and I just felt like I wanna go to the water and get close to the ocean,” he said. “Usually, on Sundays, I kinda handle everything I need to handle with the family and I fly back to New York. I rush back…but I wanted to make sure I allowed the sun to rise and, you know, kinda hold my son and… holding my son for the last time, but it was still, it was a beautiful setting… I turned around and not only did we see the sunrise, but we saw the sunset, too.”

Twitter Is Having A Field Day With N’Credible Seed Spreader Nick Cannon’s Newborn Twins Names
10 photos

Another Baby For Nick Cannon? Gender Reveal Pics Hit the Web  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

nick cannon

Videos
Latest

‘NY Times’ Examines Alpo Martinez’s Double Life In…

Alpo Martinez has been dead for months and his story continues to get more interesting. A new article explores his…
01.01.70

Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To…

A viral TikTok video shows two Caucasian men who introduced themselves as "white nationalists" when approaching residents to "talk to…
11.04.42

Death Rate Of Black Children Increased By 17%…

New data suggests that child welfare services were severely affected by the global pandemic after the revelation that 504 Black…
01.01.70

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

Dating apps can be the answer to a hopeless romantic's dream, and it can also be completely life-altering. The tragic…
12.07.41

Principal, School Worker Fired After Video Shows 9-Year-Old…

Surveillance video shows that at Palm Elementary School, in Ohio's Lorain City School District, a 9-year-old Black girl was made to…
01.01.70

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping…

Griffin Police department accuse Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston & wife, Sophia Simm Bankston of false imprisonment.
01.01.70

Accused Racist Hockey Player Kicked Off Team For…

Jacob Panetta just got himself booted from his position as a defenseman for the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast…
01.01.70

Cheryl Hickmon The Beloved President Of Delta Sigma…

Cheryl A. Hickmon was elected the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated in November of 2021. Hickmon was batting…
07.11.37

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

It appears a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what's described…
12.27.36

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70
Close