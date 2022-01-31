Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

While we may not be getting a music tour for a while, we’re getting something bigger!

The singer and fashion icon, Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.

RELATED: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Miami Kissing Pics Leaked [PHOTOS] Rihanna was photographed in New York City, showing off her gorgeous baby bump draped in a gold cross and jewels while wearing a long pink jacket. Her jacket was buttoned at the top and opened just enough to show off what the bad gal RiRi was working with! RELATED: Is Rihanna Pregnant? These Photos Have People Thinking She Is… We all speculated it with her oversized clothes and weight gain, but it is finally now official!

Rihanna Is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky! [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com

