Here's Why Artists Don't Get Paid For Their Super Bowl Performance

SUPER BOWL 50

Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

The Super Bowl is one of the largest events that happens once a year bringing in over 100 million views and over $500 million in revenue but the NFL does not pay its halftime performers.

Per the league’s policy, the National Football League agrees to cover all costs of production and travel expenses for the performers, but in exchange, they do not expect a check.  The show is exclusively used as a promotion for the artists as they will see streaming spikes which in return means more exposure and more revenue.

“We do not pay the artists,” explained NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter in 2016. “We cover expenses and production costs.”

The NFL sees it as the artists will be “receiving about $24 million to $30 million worth of exposure, assuming the same rate of value as companies paying for commercial time.” Reports have been shared that after these artists hit the big stage,  their record sales skyrocket. 

“Maroon 5 saw a 488 percent surge in record sales following the band’s 2019 performance. Missy Elliott saw a 282 percent increase following her 2015 performance,” reported by Fee.org. For Bruno Mars in 2014, it was a 164 percent jump. In 2013, Beyoncé’s online sales jumped 230 percent while the sales of Destiny’s Child catapulted by 600 percent.”

Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar will be hitting the stage for Super Bowl LVI, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Cincinnati Bengals and The Los Angeles Rams will be playing the 2022 Super Bowl game on Sunday, February 13.

Here's Why Artists Don't Get Paid For Their Super Bowl Performance

