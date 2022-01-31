Cam’ron Drops 6 Minute Freestyle On Funk Master Flex’s Show

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jadakiss might’ve singlehandedly washed Dip Set at the legendary Verzuz battle last summer, but that hasn’t deterred Killa Cam’ron from putting down the pen and the pad and calling it a career.

Over the weekend the Hip-Hop OG went to Hot 97 to join Funk Master Flex and dropped a lengthy 6-minute freestyle to remind everyone he got still got enough bars to build a prison for wack rappers and player hating’ fools who think Cam ain’t that dude no more.

With his crew behind him alongside three thick as molasses ladies, Cam got into his Harlem mode and spit witty bars and metaphors like “Me? Y’all can’t come around / You better off just run around / forget him from the underground / In two days move a hundred pounds / F*ckin’ clowns up and down talkin’ ’bout ‘it’s nothin’ now’ / Kriss Kross, I’ll pull the Mac daddy and make you jump around.”

That last line more than likely went over the heads of this generation of Hip-Hoppers. Us older heads recognize the reference and know he just killed it. Just sayin.’

Too bad the crowd wasn’t tryin’ to let him freestyle during that Verzuz with The Lox because he might’ve pulled out some heat like this.

Check out Cam’ron’s freestyle below and let us know if you think Cam should get more love than he has been in the comments section below.

