Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

R. Kelly Contracts COVID In NYC Jail, Speech Reportedly Impaired

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-NEWS-RKELLY-TB

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

More troubles for disgraced singer R. Kelly.

According to his lawyer, the Grammy award-winning singer has contracted COVID-19 in a Brooklyn jail while awaiting sentencing for his racketeering conviction. Court reports revealed that Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean is asking for a two-week extension to speak about his appeal because of his diagnosis saying the COVID-19 has impaired his ability to speak.

In a motion, Bonjean said, “It is vitally important that Mr. Kelly meaningfully participate in his post-trial defense.”

Kelly was convicted last September in New York City on racketeering conspiracy charges. He was found guilty of 12 individual illegal acts, including sex with multiple underage girls as well as a 1994 scheme to bribe an Illinois official to obtain a fake ID for a then 15-year-old singer Aaliyah to get married. He faces up to life in prison.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Reports state that Kelly was fully vaccinated before contracting COVID.

Kelly is still awaiting trial in Chicago in August on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. Kelly is also facing four separate indictments alleging sexual abuse in state court in Chicago and a child prostitution charge in Minnesota.

Source | Chicago Tribune

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

RELATED: Kelly Price Drops Tea About R. Kelly, Mom Of Singer’s Girlfriend Responds [VIDEO]

RELATED: R. Kelly Heading Back To Court On Allegations That He Broke Up A Mississippi Man’s Marriage

R. Kelly Contracts COVID In NYC Jail, Speech Reportedly Impaired  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

r. kelly

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

A Massive Book Ban Is Happening Across The…

There is a massive book ban in public libraries across the US. The conversation regarding critical race theory began in…
01.01.70

‘NY Times’ Examines Alpo Martinez’s Double Life In…

Alpo Martinez has been dead for months and his story continues to get more interesting. A new article explores his…
01.01.70

Death Rate Of Black Children Increased By 17%…

New data suggests that child welfare services were severely affected by the global pandemic after the revelation that 504 Black…
01.01.70

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

Dating apps can be the answer to a hopeless romantic's dream, and it can also be completely life-altering. The tragic…
12.07.41

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping…

Griffin Police department accuse Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston & wife, Sophia Simm Bankston of false imprisonment.
01.01.70

Cheryl Hickmon The Beloved President Of Delta Sigma…

Cheryl A. Hickmon was elected the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated in November of 2021. Hickmon was batting…
07.11.37

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

It appears a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what's described…
12.27.36

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30
Close