Taraji P. Henson Will Play Iconic Role Of Shug Avery In ‘The Color Purple Musical’ Movie

Being of the Black experience is knowing exactly what someone is referring to if they say the phrase “you sho’ is ugly!”  — a testament to how powerful the impact of The Color Purple has been on our culture since the 1980s.

Following the initial 1982 novel, then a classic film version released in 1985, we’ll soon be getting another movie adaptation based on the award-winning musical that proved to be a hit on Broadway in the mid-2000s and again as a revival a few years ago.

With the confirmed casting of Straight Outta Compton actor Corey Hawkins as Harpo and singing sensation H.E.R. making her acting debut as Squeak, it’s now been announced that Taraji P. Henson is set to play the quote-worthy Shug Avery.

Deadline confirmed the news of Henson joining the adaptation by Black Is King director Blitz Bazawule, which is set to be released next year on December 20, 2023. Take a look below at a few production details the outlet was able to report on as well:

“The upcoming film is based on the Tony-winning musical from Marsha Norman, Brenda Lee, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray, which was based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning epistolary novel by Alice Walker. It comes on the heels of a classic 1985 film adaptation from director Steven Spielberg and centers on Celie, a Black Southern woman who struggles to find her identity after suffering abuse from her father and others over the course of four decades.”

No word yet on who will play opposite Taraji for the main role of Celie, a Black woman in the South  during the early 1900s who perseveres through various levels of abuse over four decades and acts as the story’s main protagonist. Given how the cast is shaping up so far though, we’re sure the choice will be just as fitting.

Good luck, Taraji! Take a look below at when Jennifer Hudson played Suge Avery in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple which won “Best Revival of a Musical” at the 2016 Tony Awards:

 

Taraji P. Henson Will Play Iconic Role Of Shug Avery In ‘The Color Purple Musical’ Movie  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Close