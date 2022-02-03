Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Anniversary Vibes” | Episode 53

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

If a man doesn’t have anything, he has the audacity. Lore’l and Eva undress shady men who left their girlfriends and who hide them on social media. Also, are you insecure in the bedroom? Find out what Nick Cannon does to help out his body insecurities. Plus, celebrate our one-year anniversary! We have a big gift for a lucky listener. Listen up for more details. The Final Question To Undress got real. Are you ready for a girls’ trip?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Looking for some additional Winter layering looks?  Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top picks to get you through the season. We’re getting close to Valentine’s Day.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Anniversary Vibes” | Episode 53  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

The Undressing Room

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In…

It appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for bomb threats at many HBCUs across the nation…
08.01.48

CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to…

Jeff Zucker resigned as the president of CNN, effective immediately, after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a fellow CNN…
01.01.70

A New Era: Washington Reveals New Team Name…

After 87 years with the team’s original name and 2 years as “The Washington Football Team”, DC football is now…
01.30.48

Former NFL Head Coach Brian Flores Suing NFL…

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, the New York…
11.12.47

A Massive Book Ban Is Happening Across The…

There is a massive book ban in public libraries across the US. The conversation regarding critical race theory began in…
01.01.70

‘NY Times’ Examines Alpo Martinez’s Double Life In…

Alpo Martinez has been dead for months and his story continues to get more interesting. A new article explores his…
01.01.70

Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To…

A viral TikTok video shows two Caucasian men who introduced themselves as "white nationalists" when approaching residents to "talk to…
11.04.42

Death Rate Of Black Children Increased By 17%…

New data suggests that child welfare services were severely affected by the global pandemic after the revelation that 504 Black…
01.01.70

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

Dating apps can be the answer to a hopeless romantic's dream, and it can also be completely life-altering. The tragic…
12.07.41

Principal, School Worker Fired After Video Shows 9-Year-Old…

Surveillance video shows that at Palm Elementary School, in Ohio's Lorain City School District, a 9-year-old Black girl was made to…
01.01.70
Close