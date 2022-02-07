The Buzz
BLM Founder Arrested; School’s BLM Week Of Action Got Some Parents Upset; Protesters Hit The Streets For Amir Locke

Tennessee BLM founder sentenced to 6 years in prison for illegally voting

So the Black lives Matter movement is in the headlines and this time it’s about the founder of the Tennessee chapter Pamela Moses who find herself in some trouble after voting illegally. It looks like she registered to vote even though she was on probation for seven years after pleading guilty to multiple felonies in 2015.
Evidently she went to court and confirmed with a judge that she was still on probation, so they she then went to a probation officer, who gave her a certificate saying she wasn’t.

During the hearing she said she believed she could vote again despite her convictions, because the corrections department and county election commission both signed off on her voter registration application in 2019.
Well the judge in the case didn’t buy it and he told her “You tricked the probation department into giving you documents saying you were off probation.”
She was sentenced to six years and one day.
Source: FOX

Outrage mounts after schools across nation celebrate BLM’s ‘Week of Action’

So keeping with the Black Lives Matter Movement it seems like they are also getting some heat from parents in schools that decided to follow the Black Lives Matter “Week Of Action” for Black History Month.

One Father from California of an elementary student said “[I’m] very concerned that the Black Lives Matter political movement has trojan-horsed their way into Black History education at Webster Elementary,””BLM is a divisive and radical fringe group that includes anti-American, anti-Israel (OUR Jewish homeland and that of proud Jewish people), antisemitic and racist propaganda.”
Some of the things being taught during the BLM “Week of Action” are Implementation of Black Villages, Disruption of nuclear families,  Defund police, Collective living, and Globalism.
Source: FOX

Amir Locke protesters seek acting police chief’s resignation

It has happened again. Another black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police officers issuing a no knock warrant.  Amir Locke lost his life in a similar way to that of Breonna Taylor when a SWAT team entered his apartment without knocking.
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis.  And yesterday they even formed a caravan and  gathered outside of what was said to be the home of Amelia Huffman, the interim Police Chief.
Protesters shouted Amir Locke’s name, as well as Breonna Taylors’ and they even declared they want the Police Chief’s resignation as well.
Locke’s parents,  say their son was “executed” after he was startled from a deep sleep and reached for a legal firearm to protect himself.
Another life lost…like this. ..just sad.
Source: Yahoo
…and that is whats happening today inside the Buzz.
Close