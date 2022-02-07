Kierra Sheard Says She Sends Her Female Friends To Hotels To Keep Them Away From Her Husband

Celebrity News
Kierra Sheard said she would rather buy a hotel room rather than allow her friend to stay at her home to prevent temptation from her husband.

“My momma has already told me don’t have too many people around your house … I don’t care how good you trust them or whatever it is, I’m very mindful and careful. I would buy a friend a hotel room before I let them stay at my house,” she said.

"Am I supposed to let them into my home? Because we as believers, we believe that what we have we are supposed to share with others, but I'm not sharing my man," she told Page Six. "Since I'm not sharing my man, I have to be cautious with everything else that I share as far as with him being there too."

The gospel singer contributed her thought process to boundaries.

“I think it’s such a thing as boundaries. Some friends don’t know that balance and can’t understand the balance,” she added.

Sheard married her husband Jordan Kelly in 2020.

The gospel singer recently made her acting debut in Lifetime’s “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” in 2020 and is set to co-star in a Lifetime film, “Line Sisters” with Latoya Luckett, Drew Sidora, and Ta’Rhonda Jones.

Close