Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Rihanna Serves Baby Bump Realness In A Black Lace-Up Blouse

The Bajan billionaire is letting it all hang out - literally.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 27, 2022

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

The internet hasn’t been the same since Rihanna announced her pregnancy. We know her most recent looks were hiding a growing baby Rocky, but now that the cat’s out of the bag, the Bajan billionaire is letting it all hang out – literally.

Riri made her first public appearance since announcing her baby news and she looks amazing. The mother-to-be wore a black blouse with lace-up detailing down the middle, partnered with black stirrup pants. Her neck was adorned with gold necklaces that fell past her waist.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The mogul accessorized the look with black shades, red lipstick, and black pumps.

This moment is one fashion lovers have been waiting for. We’ve always loved Rihanna’s street and red carpet style, but now we get to see her effortlessly slay her rendition of maternity fashion. With red carpet season and fashion week upon us, there’s no doubt in my mind the beauty aficionado will keep us talking.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to The Jazmine Brand, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky plan to get married in Barbados after she has her baby. True or not, it’s great to see her invest in her personal life the way she invests in her career. She’s shown us what a true mogul can accomplish in 33 years on earth.

DON’T MISS…

Rihanna Announces Pregnancy, Shows Off Baby Bump In Style!

Rihanna Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump On Instagram

Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Retail Stores: ‘We Coming In Hot’

Failed The Assignment: German Madame Tussauds Unveils Their Version Of Rihanna For The Holidays

Rihanna Serves Baby Bump Realness In A Black Lace-Up Blouse  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

rihanna

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A…

The U.S. Army has joined the rest of the  U.S. military in beginning the process of giving its anti-vaxxer personnel…
07.26.49

6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In…

It appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for bomb threats at many HBCUs across the nation…
08.01.48

CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to…

Jeff Zucker resigned as the president of CNN, effective immediately, after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a fellow CNN…
01.01.70

A New Era: Washington Reveals New Team Name…

After 87 years with the team’s original name and 2 years as “The Washington Football Team”, DC football is now…
01.30.48

Former NFL Head Coach Brian Flores Suing NFL…

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, the New York…
11.12.47

A Massive Book Ban Is Happening Across The…

There is a massive book ban in public libraries across the US. The conversation regarding critical race theory began in…
01.01.70

‘NY Times’ Examines Alpo Martinez’s Double Life In…

Alpo Martinez has been dead for months and his story continues to get more interesting. A new article explores his…
01.01.70

Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To…

A viral TikTok video shows two Caucasian men who introduced themselves as "white nationalists" when approaching residents to "talk to…
11.04.42

Death Rate Of Black Children Increased By 17%…

New data suggests that child welfare services were severely affected by the global pandemic after the revelation that 504 Black…
01.01.70
Close