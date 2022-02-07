Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Halle Berry Takes Us To The ‘Wild Side’ In Latest Instagram Pic

Halle Berry looked stunning as she posed for Instagram in a Dolce and Gabbana leopard print maxi dress.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Halle Berry X Sweaty Betty

Source: Cliff Watts / Cliff Watts

Halle Berry is always glowing and her latest Instagram post is no exception! Earlier today, the 55-year-old actress took to the ‘Gram to show off her latest look and per usual, we’re in love with her effortless style.

For her social media post, Halle wore a Dolce and Gabbana leopard print, wrap maxi which she paired with black strappy sandals. She wore black lace garments underneath and posed poolside as she gave us her best angles, face, and smile. “Sometimes you have to take a walk on the wild side…” she captioned the three-photo carousel set. Check out the post below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Stunning beauty inside and out 🥰❤❤❤,” one of the Moonfall actress’s 7.5 million Instagram followers wrote under the gorgeous photoset while another said, “🔥🔥🔥simply gorgeous!!❤❤❤.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Halle Berry also made headlines last week when she appeared on ABC’s Soul of A Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising special and spoke up about her thoughts on whether doors were opened for Black women in Hollywood after she became the first Black woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress back in March 2002. “You know, I’ve been asked this question so many times as if I should have the answer. But I don’t,” she explained. “But I will say this: I do feel completely heartbroken that there’s no other woman standing next to me in 20 years.”

She continued, “True, I thought, like everybody else, that night meant a lot of things would change, that there would be other women. I thought that I would have the script truck back up to my front door and I’d have an opportunity to play any role I wanted. That didn’t happen. But what I do know happened that night is that so many people of color got inspired.”The Bruised actress and director then added, “when I look around and I see my brothers and sisters working and thriving and telling their own stories from their point of view. I’m proud of that, and I see the movement forward. And I think that night inspired so many of those people to dream those dreams.”

Don’t miss… 

5 Iconic Halle Berry Moments In Honor Of Her 55th Birthday!

Halle Berry To Receive People’s Icon Award At 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Halle Berry Takes Us To The ‘Wild Side’ In Latest Instagram Pic  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Halle Berry

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A…

The U.S. Army has joined the rest of the  U.S. military in beginning the process of giving its anti-vaxxer personnel…
07.26.49

6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In…

It appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for bomb threats at many HBCUs across the nation…
08.01.48

CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to…

Jeff Zucker resigned as the president of CNN, effective immediately, after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a fellow CNN…
01.01.70

A New Era: Washington Reveals New Team Name…

After 87 years with the team’s original name and 2 years as “The Washington Football Team”, DC football is now…
01.30.48

Former NFL Head Coach Brian Flores Suing NFL…

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, the New York…
11.12.47

A Massive Book Ban Is Happening Across The…

There is a massive book ban in public libraries across the US. The conversation regarding critical race theory began in…
01.01.70

‘NY Times’ Examines Alpo Martinez’s Double Life In…

Alpo Martinez has been dead for months and his story continues to get more interesting. A new article explores his…
01.01.70

Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To…

A viral TikTok video shows two Caucasian men who introduced themselves as "white nationalists" when approaching residents to "talk to…
11.04.42

Death Rate Of Black Children Increased By 17%…

New data suggests that child welfare services were severely affected by the global pandemic after the revelation that 504 Black…
01.01.70
Close