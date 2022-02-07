Halle Berry Takes Us To The ‘Wild Side’ In Latest Instagram Pic

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Berry is always glowing and her latest Instagram post is no exception! Earlier today, the 55-year-old actress took to the ‘Gram to show off her latest look and per usual, we’re in love with her effortless style.

For her social media post, Halle wore a Dolce and Gabbana leopard print, wrap maxi which she paired with black strappy sandals. She wore black lace garments underneath and posed poolside as she gave us her best angles, face, and smile. “Sometimes you have to take a walk on the wild side…” she captioned the three-photo carousel set. Check out the post below.

“Stunning beauty inside and out ,” one of the Moonfall actress’s 7.5 million Instagram followers wrote under the gorgeous photoset while another said, “ simply gorgeous!! .”

Halle Berry also made headlines last week when she appeared on ABC’s Soul of A Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising special and spoke up about her thoughts on whether doors were opened for Black women in Hollywood after she became the first Black woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress back in March 2002. “You know, I’ve been asked this question so many times as if I should have the answer. But I don’t,” she explained. “But I will say this: I do feel completely heartbroken that there’s no other woman standing next to me in 20 years.”

She continued, “True, I thought, like everybody else, that night meant a lot of things would change, that there would be other women. I thought that I would have the script truck back up to my front door and I’d have an opportunity to play any role I wanted. That didn’t happen. But what I do know happened that night is that so many people of color got inspired.”The Bruised actress and director then added, “when I look around and I see my brothers and sisters working and thriving and telling their own stories from their point of view. I’m proud of that, and I see the movement forward. And I think that night inspired so many of those people to dream those dreams.” Don’t miss… 5 Iconic Halle Berry Moments In Honor Of Her 55th Birthday! Halle Berry To Receive People’s Icon Award At 2021 People’s Choice Awards

