Sherri Shepherd To Become Wendy Williams’ Permanent Replacement, Show Name May Change

Another day, another update on the condition of Wendy Williams. This time however, the news isn’t exactly centered on her highly-publicized health problems but more along the lines of the future of her popular daytime talk show.

In wake of the media maven’s absence, season 14 of The Wendy Williams Show has seen a rotating door of celebrity guest hosts filling her famous purple chair. Of all the replacements though, veteran daytime queen in her own right, Sherri Shepherd, has proven to be most popular.

Now, it appears Shepherd may be holding down the hosting gig permanently.

New reports are claiming that Sherri is set to officially take over reigns at the Wendy Show for good starting in September 2022. According to TMZ, the deal is close to being locked in and there’s even plans to rename the show, which will completely remove the former radio gossip queen from the situation altogether. However, all isn’t lost for good ol’ Wendy.

Take a look below at the stipulations currently in place for how things will move forward over the next seven months, via TMZ:

“Now, here’s the way it will work. The folks who produce the show will be monitoring Wendy’s progress between now and September. If Wendy gets better, there’s an open door for her to return. If, however, it appears she is unable to return, then they would change the name of the show as early as September … which will mark the 15th season of the show.

Our sources say the Fox Station Group — which carries the show on its owned and operated stations … is on board with the move.”

Of course, none of this is official until we hear from the head lady herself. While there’s no telling when that will be, we can only hope that in the end the shift, if one happens at all, doesn’t create any animosity between Sherri and Wendy.

Take a look at how Sherri Shepherd did last week while hosting The Wendy Williams Show below, and let us know if you could get used to this for good:

Sherri Shepherd To Become Wendy Williams’ Permanent Replacement, Show Name May Change  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

