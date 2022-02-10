Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Ex Factor” | Episode 54

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Nick Cannon is having his 8th baby and social media is wondering when his abstinent stint will start. Plus, did you miss Lore’l’s viral interview with Nicki Minaj on The Morning Hustle? The ladies undress Nicki’s beef with The City Girls, and what led to a make-up!

In the Final Question To Undress, a woman on her death bed asks her husband if she can have sex with her ex one last time.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  TheUndressingRoompod.com for more details.

It’s Valentine’s Day!!!  Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top V-Day pics!

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Ex Factor” | Episode 54  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

The Undressing Room

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

The Biden Administration Is Not Giving Black People…

The Harm Reduction Program Grant supports community-based programs geared toward overdose prevention, syringe services programs, and other harm reduction services.
01.01.70

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A…

The U.S. Army has joined the rest of the  U.S. military in beginning the process of giving its anti-vaxxer personnel…
07.26.49

6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In…

It appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for bomb threats at many HBCUs across the nation…
08.01.48

CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to…

Jeff Zucker resigned as the president of CNN, effective immediately, after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a fellow CNN…
01.01.70

A New Era: Washington Reveals New Team Name…

After 87 years with the team’s original name and 2 years as “The Washington Football Team”, DC football is now…
01.30.48

Former NFL Head Coach Brian Flores Suing NFL…

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, the New York…
11.12.47

A Massive Book Ban Is Happening Across The…

There is a massive book ban in public libraries across the US. The conversation regarding critical race theory began in…
01.01.70

‘NY Times’ Examines Alpo Martinez’s Double Life In…

Alpo Martinez has been dead for months and his story continues to get more interesting. A new article explores his…
01.01.70

Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To…

A viral TikTok video shows two Caucasian men who introduced themselves as "white nationalists" when approaching residents to "talk to…
11.04.42
Close