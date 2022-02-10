Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Mary J. Blige Speaks On Not Getting Paid For Her Upcoming Halftime Performance, Calling It An ‘Opportunity Of A Lifetime’

Mary J. Blige is unbothered about not getting paid for her upcoming halftime performance, calling the experience an "opportunity of a lifetime."

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Detroit

Source: Jared Siskin / Getty

Mary J. Blige is gearing up to perform for the Big Game Halftime Show this weekend but is apparently unbothered about not getting paid to perform at the annual sporting event.

In a recent interview with The Cruz Show, the legendary songstress called the upcoming halftime performance an  “opportunity of a lifetime” while also confirming to the show’s hosts that the performances are usually unpaid. However, Blige is unbothered about not receiving compensation for her appearance at the event because of the exposure that’ll come from just being seen on such a large stage.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Donning a neon yellow jacket with her blonde locs in loose curls, the songstress explained, “listen, you’re gonna be paid for the rest of your life off of this. People are gonna be knocking at your doors. They don’t have to pay me, but if they was paying it would be a lot of money.”

Check out a clip from the nterview below.

According to the show’s host, the artists who usually perform during the halftime of the annual Game tend to see their music sales increase following their performance. In fact, according to Variety, after The Weeknd performed at last year’s halftime show, almost every one of his songs landed in the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs, and Mary is hoping for that same impact following her performance.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

This year’s halftime show is gearing up to be one for the books and joining Mary on stage will be Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg, as they take over Los Angeles for the biggest weekend in sports. Will you be watching?

Don’t miss… 

5 Times Mary J. Blige Did It For The Culture

Mary J. Blige Sets Instagram Ablaze In Chanel Outfit

10 Songs Mary J. Blige Should Choose From For Her Super Bowl LVI Halftime Performance
10 photos

Mary J. Blige Speaks On Not Getting Paid For Her Upcoming Halftime Performance, Calling It An ‘Opportunity Of A Lifetime’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Mary J Blige

Videos
Latest
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
01.01.70

Judge Upholds Expulsion And Suspensions Of High School…

One ninth-grade student was expelled and three more were suspended from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, after…
01.01.70

The Biden Administration Is Not Giving Black People…

The Harm Reduction Program Grant supports community-based programs geared toward overdose prevention, syringe services programs, and other harm reduction services.
01.01.70

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A…

The U.S. Army has joined the rest of the  U.S. military in beginning the process of giving its anti-vaxxer personnel…
07.26.49

6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In…

It appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for bomb threats at many HBCUs across the nation…
08.01.48

CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to…

Jeff Zucker resigned as the president of CNN, effective immediately, after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a fellow CNN…
01.01.70

A New Era: Washington Reveals New Team Name…

After 87 years with the team’s original name and 2 years as “The Washington Football Team”, DC football is now…
01.30.48

Former NFL Head Coach Brian Flores Suing NFL…

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, the New York…
11.12.47

A Massive Book Ban Is Happening Across The…

There is a massive book ban in public libraries across the US. The conversation regarding critical race theory began in…
01.01.70
Close