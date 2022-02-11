Mary J. Blige Talks ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Album, Super Bowl Performance & More With Skip Cheatham

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige has truly earned her place to be deemed the undisputed Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul.

From beginning in 1992 with her groundbreaking debut album What’s the 411? to dropping her 14th studio album today with the highly-anticipated Good Morning Gorgeous, MJB has continuously been a trailblazer in the R&B game while also making an impact on the world of Hollywood as well — if her Academy Award-nominated performance in Mudbound didn’t convince you, her domineering role as Monet Tejada on 50 Cent’s STARZ series Power Book II: Ghost will seal the deal.

The Queen blessed us with her presence today on The D.L. Hughley Show, speaking with our guy Skip Cheatham about what we can expect from her latest LP, tearing down the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Performance this weekend and everything she’s got in store as she enters the 30th anniversary of her entertainment career.

The title of Mary’s new album is more than just words, as it marks the first time she surprisingly could ever form the word “gorgeous” when referring to herself. “I said, ‘I’m gonna say something to myself that I never thought I would say and that I never even believed [about myself],” Mary told Skip about choosing the album title, going on to add, “now it’s starting to manifest in my heart and in my spirit.”

Throughout their brief chat, Blige explains the sounds you’ll hear on Good Morning Gorgeous — definitely some baby-making music! — getting the call to perform at the Super Bowl and the process of her continuous growth as an artist, spiritual person and woman.

Listen to Mary J. Blige get candid with Skip Cheatham in her interview on The D.L. Hughley Show below:

