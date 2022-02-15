Celebrity News
Nick Cannon Seemingly Wants Mariah Carey Back In New Single “Alone”

Nick seems to be putting it all on the line on this new record...

Screen Actor's Guild Awards

Source: picture alliance / Getty

It’s been six whole years since Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey finalized their divorce and they’ve both since moved on to lead fulfilling lives. Yet it seems like Nick might still have a soft spot for his former wife of seven years.

The day before Valentine’s Day, the actor/rapper released a new single dubbed “Alone” in which he samples Mariah Carey’s “Love Takes Time” and he talks about wanting to rekindle a flame long extinguished rapping, “If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at / I know you got a new man, so I stay away and not get in the way / I stay alone, try to play it safe, but these memories I cannot erase…”

While Nick could be talking about any of his five baby mamas (or even a woman he surprisingly he didn’t get pregnant), sampling a Mariah Carey record kind of makes it seems like he’s sending her a personal message with this song. Maybe the man needs his OG sugar mama these days or something. Having eight kids will take its toll on a bank account regardless of how rich someone may be. Just sayin.’

This is the first single off his new 12-track R&B project Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, which is set to drop on February 18. Possibly each baby mama will be getting a personalized song? We’ll see.

As for his sex life, Nick seems to be willing to play it safe with his seed going forward as he was gifted a condom vending machine. Whether or not he actually uses it remains to be seen but we’re hopeful he does.

Check out the song below and let us know if you think Nick Cannon is sending Mariah a subliminal message with the cut or if it’s just a song for music’s sake.

Photo: Getty

Nick Cannon Seemingly Wants Mariah Carey Back In New Single “Alone”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

