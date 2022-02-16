Celebrity News
Somebody really needs to check on Robin Givens and make sure she’s not somewhere throwing up all of her insides after hearing the news that Mike Tyson thought she was having relations with the blubbery, bulbous orange mass of lies, racism, misogyny and butthole-lips that is ex-President Donald Trump.

Hell, maybe she already knew the unhinged and paranoid ex she was married to for just over a year was wilding with thoughts of her sharing a bed with Jabba the White Supremacist, but even the thought of it has to still at least tickle her gag reflex. We’re not talking about Michael Jordan here, after all—we’re talking about the gross guy who used to get natural Cheeto booty crust flavoring all over the Oval Office furniture.

Anyway, in case you’re wondering what I’m even talking about, authors Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns of The New York Times wrote a book titled, This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future. In the book, the writers tell a story about Trump dining at his New Jersey golf resort with Gov. Phil Murphy and his first wife, Tammy.

Here’s an excerpt reported by Raw Story:

“In New Jersey, the president was happily ensconced in his circle of yes-men, regaling the state’s first couple with stories about Mike Tyson (the boxer, Trump said, had been convinced at one point that Trump was having an affair with Robin Givens, Tyson’s wife at the time) and Tom Brady (the football star, Trump said, had not been the same after marrying Gisele Bündchen, who insisted on cooking him a painstakingly health-conscious diet).”

Well, we can all imagine how the “health-conscious diet” thing worked out, but, I don’t know, maybe Trump was less of a human-sized dried-up apricot with a weird fungus for a mouth back then—but still…ew. 

Donald Trump Told Governor That Mike Tyson Thought Robin Givens Was Sleeping With Him, Authors Say  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

