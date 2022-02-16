Lori Harvey Turned Heads In All-White Michael Kors Suit

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey showed us how to rock a suit when she stepped out in an all-white ensemble that was everything!

The social-media influencer was spotted arriving at the Michael Kors Fall 2022 fashion show during New York Fashion Week earlier this week and turned heads in this all-white Michael Kors outfit.

The SKN by LH founder donned a stark white suit that featured a cropped jacket with chic lapels. She paired the look with matching loose, flowy white pants and made the ensemble appear even edgier and sexier by not wearing anything underneath the jacket. She accessorized the outfit with sparkly jewelry including small hoop earrings and a small shiny clutch. For her shoes, she opted for a pair of white satin sandals that complimented her outfit perfectly.

Lori also made headlines this week when her beau Michael B. Jordan publicly declared his love for the beauty on Instagram, posting a stunning photo of the model in another all-white ensemble. The 35-year-old Creed star shared his affection for his partner in his post’s caption, simply writing ‘I love her’ right after Valentine’s Day.

Check it out below.

The best part is that MBJ chose a stunning photo of Lori sharing a photo of her donning an all-white Laquan Smith look as previously seen on Jennifer Hudson and Kylie Jenner.

What do you think of Lori’s all-white look?

