Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tiffany Haddish Brought Her Stylish A-Game During NBA All-Star Weekend

Tiffany Haddish pulled all the HAUTE looks during NBA All-Star weekend!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 NBA All-Star - Taco Bell Skills Challenge

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Tiffany Haddish made a bunch of stylish appearances during NBA All Star Weekend. When the actress and comedian wasn’t taking selfies with Reverend Jesse Jackson, she was giving us much to talk about with her fun, chic outfits.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Here Today actress struck a pose between two cars dressed in a vintage look, reminiscent of the 80’s. Haddish wore a $895 coat, $215 leggings, and $115 bralette by RVN. She partnered the look with a pair of cream colored Paris Texas slouch boots. The look was completed with a choppy blonde bob.

Issa look!

Haddish didn’t stop there. The funny gal pulled off a polar opposite look earlier in the weekend. She posed outside in a wine red Galvan London Atlanta jumpsuit and Andrea Wazen shoes.

Both looks were styled by Wayman and Micah and Ray Christopher was responsible for both hairstyles.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Haddish had a rough introduction to the New Year. After splitting with Common at the end of 2021, the actress was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to police. Eventually addressing the claims, the Girl’s Trip actress joked that she wanted God to send her a good man, and instead he sent her 2 men in uniforms.

We’re happy to see Haddish out and about giving us great style moments. She looked amazing this weekend! What do you think? Sound off below.

DON’T MISS…

Tiffany Haddish Arrested After Allegedly Falling Asleep At The Wheel

Tiffany Haddish And Common Reportedly Call It Quits After A Year Of Dating

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Dance Moves In A Striped Stevie The Designer Dress

Tiffany Haddish Brought Her Stylish A-Game During NBA All-Star Weekend  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Tiffany Haddish

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Woman Jumps Overboard From 10th floor Of Carnival…

If you are traveling the seven seas please make sure you play by the rules. A woman evading security jumped…
09.13.63

Pastor Gets 23 Years In Prison For Hacking…

The union of one estranged NYC couple came to a brutal end after the husband not only ran over his…
01.01.70

School Makes Black History Month Optional Following Critical…

Backlash on the Internet ensued earlier today after a school counselor's letter from Sprunica Elementary in Indiana went viral for…
01.01.70

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For…

Even though a pair of former Norfolk State University roommates hadn't seen each other in 21 years, their brotherhood proved…
06.29.59

Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To…

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH. We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
01.01.70

Judge Upholds Expulsion And Suspensions Of High School…

One ninth-grade student was expelled and three more were suspended from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, after…
01.01.70

The Biden Administration Is Not Giving Black People…

The Harm Reduction Program Grant supports community-based programs geared toward overdose prevention, syringe services programs, and other harm reduction services.
01.01.70

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49
Close