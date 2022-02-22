Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Michael Jordan Was Captivated By Mary J. Blige’s Bangin’ Balmain Fit At The 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Just a week after her blowout performance at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show, R&B Queen Mary J. Blige sent fans in a tizzy during the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 NBA All-Star Game

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Just a week after her blowout performance at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show, R&B Queen Mary J. Blige sent fans in a tizzy during the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend.

On Feb. 19, Blige hit the stage for the 71st annual sports event, performing a snippet of her new single, “Amazing,” which appears on her 14th studio album “Good Morning Gorgeous.” The 51-year-old singer looked AMAZING, too, sporting a long light blue mink designed by Daniel’s Leather paired with a Balmain bodysuit. Blige completed the look with her signature thigh-high boots and an icy chain that bore her initials “MJB.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

After her exciting performance, the Yonkers native changed into another Balmain piece, this time opting for a full-on jumpsuit that showed off her curves as she joined the crowd to enjoy the rest of the star-studded game. The “Real Love” hitmaker jazzed up the ensemble with a long black mink.
Mary J. Blige Sits Next To Adele During 2022 NBA All Star Game

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Hollywood Unlocked captured Blige having a ton of fun courtside as she sat next to stars like Adele and basketball legend Michael Jordan who gushed about how incredible her Super Bowl performance was. Some hilarious fans online mentioned that MJ may have been a little too friendly with Blige as he appeared to place his hands very close to the singer’s voluptuous assets after he went in for a hug.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Check out their cute exchange below. Do you think something is happening there? We’re sure it was all love at the end of the day. 

..but here’s another look just in case we’re missing something here.

2022 NBA All-Star Game

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Blige also posed for a pic with the late great Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, comedian Dave Chappelle and NBA legend Dwayne Wade among others.

You can catch the entire NBA All-Star performance at the 4:34 minute mark below.

DON’T MISS…

Mary J. Blige Is Pure Royalty On The Cover Of Cultured Magazine

Mary J. Blige Believes Her Aunt Would Have Survived Her Battle With Breast Cancer If She Got Diagnosed Earlier

Michael Jordan Was Captivated By Mary J. Blige’s Bangin’ Balmain Fit At The 2022 NBA All-Star Game  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Mary J Blige

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death…

Following the recent shocking death announcement of Miss Alabama for America Strong pageant Zoe Sozo Bethel, it's now been officially…
01.01.70

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending…

In October 2015, Black transgender woman Ju’Zema Goldring was arrested for jaywalking by Atlanta cops who also falsified cocaine charges…
12.05.64

Woman Jumps Overboard From 10th floor Of Carnival…

If you are traveling the seven seas please make sure you play by the rules. A woman evading security jumped…
09.13.63

Pastor Gets 23 Years In Prison For Hacking…

The union of one estranged NYC couple came to a brutal end after the husband not only ran over his…
01.01.70

School Makes Black History Month Optional Following Critical…

Backlash on the Internet ensued earlier today after a school counselor's letter from Sprunica Elementary in Indiana went viral for…
01.01.70

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For…

Even though a pair of former Norfolk State University roommates hadn't seen each other in 21 years, their brotherhood proved…
06.29.59

Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To…

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH. We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
01.01.70

Judge Upholds Expulsion And Suspensions Of High School…

One ninth-grade student was expelled and three more were suspended from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, after…
01.01.70
Close