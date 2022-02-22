Style & Fashion
Serena Williams’ Latest Best Dressed Collection Is Perfect For The Spring

Grab your wallets and secure some WiFi because Serena's latest collection is CAYUTE!

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Serena Williams launched her Best Dressed collection on the synchronic day of 02/22/2022. The Tennis pro, fashion designer, and future bodybuilder took to Instagram to announce her latest creations, inspired by strong women everywhere.

In her post she wrote, “New for @serena. I designed a collection of dresses inspired by strong women and our ability to show up as our best selves, always. Best Dressed available to shop now. 📷 by @a_kid_named_trav”

Williams’ collection comes just as shoppers start to prepare their spring and summer wardrobes. Showing up as your best self is easy to do in her latest line. The dresses, which range in vibrant colors and fun shapes, accentuate the curves of all women, no matter the size.

In a promotional video, Williams gives another glimpse of the colorful collection. “I can’t imagine not doing my best. Not giving 100% to everything that I do? That’s not Serena. And what I’m wearing always plays a part,” Williams says as she and the other models pose for the camera.So far, Williams is considered the greatest athlete of all time, she’s designed her own jewelry collection, and she’s developed a successful clothing line. It’s great to see her dominate in both of her passions. You can shop the Best Dressed collection here. In the meantime, what do you think? Are you adding any of these dresses to your spring and summer wardrobe?

Serena Williams' Latest Best Dressed Collection Is Perfect For The Spring  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

