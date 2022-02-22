Celebrity News
Sherri Shepherd Gets Emotional While Announcing Her New Show During ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Sherri Shepherd got emotional today when announcing her new show during a segment of "The Wendy Williams Show."

Sherri Shepherd is now officially set to host her very own daytime talk show on FOX! The new show is set to debut this fall and will replace The Wendy Williams Show where Shepherd has previously been named as a permanent guest host while Wendy battled her own health struggles.Amid the news, the television personality released a statement that read, “OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall. I can’t wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love…pop culture, talk, entertainment, and comedy. I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and FOX for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey,” she said according to PEOPLE.

She also got emotional during her guest slot on The Wendy Williams Show when she broke the news, telling the audience, “Anybody who knows me knows that I am a woman of faith. And I want to say,  2004-2022. The answer. When you’re feeling like you have been forgotten. When you’re feeling like people are saying no, it might not be no. God might be saying, ‘it’s not time.’ And when God says ‘do you trust me?’ he doesn’t need a lot of faith, just a little bit. And when God says it’s so, it will be.”

Check out the emotional segment below via The Neighborhood Talk.

According to PEOPLE, Shepherd’s new show will take over The Wendy Williams Show’s regular timeslot as Shepherd will serve as executive producer along with her producing and showrunner partners. As previously reported, the 54-year-old will also be guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show all week and into the rest of the season until the finale.While this is a great moment for Sherri Shepherd, it’s also a bittersweet moment for Wendy Williams as Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement. “We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on ‘Hot Topics’ and interviewing celebrities.” 

They also added, “We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”Don’t miss… 

Wendy Williams Is All Smiles As She Reveals New Boyfriend On Instagram

Wendy Williams Spotted Leaving A Wellness Center In Miami, Says She’s ‘Doing Fabulous’

Snatched! 40 Photos of Sherri Shepherd’s Sugar-Free Slim Down
Sherri Shepherd Gets Emotional While Announcing Her New Show During ‘The Wendy Williams Show’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close