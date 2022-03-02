See Ari Lennox Perform Her Song “Pressure” On The Jimmy Kimmel Live Show

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Aril Lennox was putting some pressure on us with her performance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show and she looked and sounded amazing.

It was nothing but ladies and flowers on the stage while she performed with an all girl band and all girl back up singers with a stage filled with flowers.

Congratulations to Ari as she gets her first number one single on the R&B charts with the song “Pressure” “which was produced by Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Elite,

Yeah, she was ready for all the pressure and the live version of the her hit song Pressure is awesome too.

Our girl from the DMV did her thing and you can check out her performance here:

